Offaly seek HIC resolve 22 September 2017





O'Connor Park, Tullamore, the home of Offaly GAA.

©INPHO/James Crombie.

Offaly GAA chairman Tommy Byrne has expressed his desire to see members of the county's Hurling Implementation Committee back involved.

Earlier this year, the committee stood down enmasse and expressed their frustration over the county board's failure to back their proposals.

Chaired by former Offaly hurler Liam Hogan and including members Brian Carroll, David Kenny and Michael Verney, the committee held a number of meetings with the county board, but a resolution could not be found.

However, Byrne informed delegates that he was optimistic that the members would reform the committee and continue the good work that they had started.

Byrne stated: “I think it is moving in that direction but I can't speak for other people. I hope they all come back.”