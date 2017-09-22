Martin ends 54-year involvement with Offaly 22 September 2017





The apprentice and the master. Former great Damien Martin with Offaly U17 keeper Stephen Loughnan during the second half of the Leinster U17 HL at Dunganny.

Offaly hurling legend Damien Martin has stood down from his position as Cultural Officer, bringing an end to a 54-year involvement with the Faithful County.

Since lining out with the Offaly minor hurlers back in the 1960s, Martin has been involved with the county in some capacity ever since.

A first hurling All-Star for Offaly, Martin was part of the Faithful County side that captured the All-Ireland SHC title in 1981 and is regarded as one of the best goalies of his generation.

The St Rynagh's clubman informed the county board of his decision at their latest meeting and he will formally step down at this year's convention.