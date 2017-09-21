Deise legends join Waterford IT's backroom team 21 September 2017





Waterford's Tony Browne.

Waterford pair Ken McGrath and Tony Browne are set to become members of Waterford IT’s backroom team for the Fitzgibbon Cup.

Waterford IT confirmed via its GAA Twitter account today that team will be managed by current Wexford coach and former Waterford selector Paraic Fanning for the coming season, with Deise greats McGrath and Browne understood to have come on board in his management team.

Kilkenny All-Ireland winning goalkeeper PJ Ryan will also be involved under Fanning, who captained WIT to its first Fitzgibbon Cup success 25 years ago.

In more recent times, the college also claimed the highest prize in third level hurling in 2008 and 2014.