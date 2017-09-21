Philly Mac autobiography on the way 21 September 2017





Dublin's Philly McMahon.

©INPHO/Oisin Keniry. Dublin's Philly McMahon.©INPHO/Oisin Keniry.

Dublin defender Philly McMahon has revealed that he will be releasing his autobiography next month.

McMahon won his fifth All-Ireland SFC crown on Sunday in what has been a glittering career with the Dubs to date and in his book he’s set to detail the tough childhood he endured growing up in Ballymun, as well as his relationship with his brother John, who died tragically in 2012 following a long addition to heroin.

Speaking to the 42.ie, McMahon said: “I was empowered to make decisions, to make the most of opportunities John never had. Some of that was luck, some of that was seeing his pain and learning from it. But what choice did John have?

"He was struggling with addiction before he was fifteen…The choice at the heart of this book isn’t that choice; it’s the one we each have to reach out and help others, to make the most of our good fortune.

“It took John’s death for me to learn that lesson, but if others can learn it by reading my story and seeing John as the loving brother he was rather than ‘an addict’, then perhaps some good can come of it.”

Written with 42.ie deputy editor Niall Kelly, the book is scheduled for release on October 13th.