Our poll suggests it's a done deal in Footballer of the Year race 21 September 2017





Footballer of the Year Nominees Stephen Cluxton, David Clarke, James McCarthy and Andy Moran Footballer of the Year Nominees Stephen Cluxton, David Clarke, James McCarthy and Andy Moran

The 2017 ‘Footballer of the Year’ looks to be a foregone conclusion if our latest poll is anything to go by.

With 13,287 votes to date, 68% of the votes have gone to Mayo’s Andy Moran after an incredible championship campaign from the Ballaghaderreen forward in which he scored 3-24, including 0-3 from open play in Sunday’s final defeat to Dublin.

Closest to the 33-year-old Moran is Dubs midfielder James McCarthy, who picked up the Man of the Match award on Sunday, while pre-final bookies’ joint favourite Stephen Cluxton received just 5% of the votes from our readers.

Interestingly, a press release from Boylesports bookmakers today revealed that odds on Moran have gone way in from 10/3 (before Sunday’s final) to now being 4/11.

The winner is set to be announced on Friday, November 3rd at a gala banquet at Dublin’s Convention Centre.