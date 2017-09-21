Donnelly hoping to disrupt Slaughtneil's four-in-a-row bid

21 September 2017

Slaughtneil players celebrate winning the Ulster club SFC title.
©INPHO/Presseye.

Ballinacreen manager Liam Donnelly says "a huge task" awaits them on Sunday in trying to dethrone Slaughtneil in the Derry SFC final.

Donnelly’s charges will be looking to end a 44-year wait for their last senior championship success and deny hot favourites Slaughtneil a fourth title in-a-row in the process.

“It’s a huge task for any team,” Donnelly told The Irish News. “No team has been able to disrupt the flow of Slaughtneil in three years, they’re going for four-in-a-row which is no mean feat, so we certainly have a mammoth task on our hands.

“Slaughtneil are a very competent team obviously and Mickey Moran and John Joe (Kearney) are astute men. They play a nice brand of football.

“You don’t get to an All-Ireland club final by being lucky. I wouldn’t call them defensive – they’re like every team, they want to get a start on you and play from the front. We’re no different, we want to get a start but that’s not always possible. Sometimes you have to come from behind to win games and Slaughtneil have done that in the past.”

He continued: “They don’t get ahead of you and sit back – Mickey Moran has described them manys a time as what they are, very patient. That’s the sign of a good team and we’ll have to try and come up with something that will disrupt them.”




