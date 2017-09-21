Bonner to be ratified Donegal boss tomorrow night 21 September 2017





Donegal manager Declan Bonner.

Declan Bonner is set to be ratified as Donegal’s next senior football manager tomorrow night at a special county committee meeting in Ballybofey.

The 1992 All-Ireland winner previously managed the Tir Chonaill men from late 1997 to 2000 and oversaw the county U21s fortunes this past season, having steered the minors to a first ever All-Ireland title three years ago.

Bonner will succeed Rory Gallagher in the role after the Fermanagh native’s decision to step down eight weeks ago.

Former All-Ireland winning manager Brian McEniff has backed the pending appointment, telling the Irish Times: “(He is) the right man for the job. But we will need to give him time for there is a lot of expectation out there.

"He knows the players very well and Donegal football very well and was there before albeit that it was 20 years ago.

"He is also very much involved with his club so he is very much up to speed with what is going down in Donegal.”