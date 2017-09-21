Watch: Could Dublin's Costello face punishment for this? 21 September 2017





Dublin's Cormac Costello and Eoghan O'Gara celebrate after the All-Ireland final replay ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne Dublin's Cormac Costello and Eoghan O'Gara celebrate after the All-Ireland final replay ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Dublin’s Cormac Costello has been getting some heat on social media after a video (below) has emerged of him throwing away David Clarke's kicking tees in the late stages of Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

Costello was introduced for Paul Mannion in the 74th minute of the Dubs’ one-point victory over Mayo and footage, which first appeared on the Irish Examiner’s website, showed him picking up tee which Clarke had set on the 13-metre line prior to Dean Rock striking winning free in the 76th minute.

The Dublin forward then appeared to kick away another tee beside Clarke’s goalposts before crossing over to the other post to fling away a third.

Much of the talk over the closing stages of Sunday’s thrilling final had surrounded Lee Keegan after the Mayo defender threw his GPS in Rock’s direction just before the Ballymun man struck his decisive free. However, it seems last year’s Footballer of the Year may not be the only one in hot water, with the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) expected to review the controversial closing minutes of the decider.

The incident can be viewed below: