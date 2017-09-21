Cork selector Harnett resigns 21 September 2017





Cork manager Kieran Kingston with his selectors Diarmuid O'Sullivan and Pat Hartnett.

Cork senior hurling selector Pat Harnett has stepped down from Kieran Kingston’s backroom team.

The Evening Echo reports this morning that the former All-Ireland winning defender has quit his post after two years with the team, citing work commitments as one of the reasons for doing so.

It is still unclear whether or not Kingston will manage the Rebels into a third season in 2018, having overseen a major improvement this year which reaped a Munster title for the county, but the Cork supremo did hail Harnett for the “fantastic job” he’s done over the past 24 months.

“It goes without saying that everybody is very sorry to see Pat go,” Kingston said.

“However, I can fully understand his decision, he’s has a very successful dental practice and that is very time-consuming.

“He did a fantastic job in his role for us and the players hugely admired and responded to his input.”