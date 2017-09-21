Dubs loss 'a big learning curve' for Hampsey 21 September 2017





Tyrone's Padraig Hampsey.

©INPHO/James Crombie. Tyrone's Padraig Hampsey.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Tyrone defender Padraig Hampsey says he’s confident the lessons learned from 2017 can stand to the team next season.

The Red Hands lost out to Dublin by 12 points at the All-Ireland semi-final stage last month and with the conclusion of the Sam Maguire Cup race on Sunday, the Coalisland clubman is already setting his sights on 2018.

"That defeat to Dublin in particular was a big learning curve for us all but I still think there is real hope for our team next year," the All Star nominee told The Belfast Telegraph.

"I feel the experience we gained this year will stand to us and I have no doubt that our spirit will also be a bonus when the chips are down.

"On reflection, it was a good thing for the players to come back and get straight into the Tyrone Championship matches as this did not allow us all too much time to dwell on the upset we experienced at Croke Park."