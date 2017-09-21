Sheehan set to join Offaly backroom team 21 September 2017





Billy Sheehan as Cork selector in 2016.

©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Billy Sheehan as Cork selector in 2016.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Former Cork coach Billy Sheehan is expected to join the Offaly senior football management team for the coming season.

The Irish Examiner reports that the ex-Laois footballer will link up with Stephen Wallace, who has been recommended for the Faithful County’s managerial post, as the Kerry native looks to put together a backroom team for 2018.

Sheehan was a part of Peader Healy’s backroom team in Cork for the past two seasons and had been linked with the Laois post before John Sugrue’s appointment at the end of last month.

Offaly county board are expected to ratify Wallace as Pat Flanagan’s successor at their next meeting, which takes place on October 3rd.