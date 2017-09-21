Sheehan set to join Offaly backroom team

21 September 2017

Billy Sheehan as Cork selector in 2016.
©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Former Cork coach Billy Sheehan is expected to join the Offaly senior football management team for the coming season.

The Irish Examiner reports that the ex-Laois footballer will link up with Stephen Wallace, who has been recommended for the Faithful County’s managerial post, as the Kerry native looks to put together a backroom team for 2018.

Sheehan was a part of Peader Healy’s backroom team in Cork for the past two seasons and had been linked with the Laois post before John Sugrue’s appointment at the end of last month.

Offaly county board are expected to ratify Wallace as Pat Flanagan’s successor at their next meeting, which takes place on October 3rd.




Most Read Stories

Footballer of the Year: four, not three up for the award

Football All Stars: 13 nominations for Dublin, 12 for Mayo

'I don't think the AFL would suit David'

Sheehan set to join Offaly backroom team

"The GAA needs to make an example of Keegan now"

'If Diarmuid Connolly threw a GPS there would be people looking to hang him'


Android app on Google Play