Kerry star Paul Geaney doesn’t feel that David Clifford’s talents would directly translate into him becoming a good AFL footballer.

Clifford’s remarkable performance in Sunday’s All-Ireland MFC final for Kerry against Derry received attention down under via the AFL website tweeting out a news story about the Fossa sensation’s display at Croke Park.

Clifford has been heavily linked with a move to an AFL club for some time now but Geaney isn’t convinced that his style would suit in the same way that former county minor ace Mark O’Connor’s has.

"It's out of our hands as players. It's David's decision to make and I hope that he stays at home. I think he can achieve more at home," Geaney told RTE Sport.

"What we're looking at now is Dublin having done a three-in-a-row. We're under pressure down in Kerry but he can help to contribute and be the main man going forward for Kerry.

"He'll do fine career-wise as well. People at home will look after him. Mark (O'Connor) was a different story. He wanted to play Aussie Rules from 16 years of age onwards.

"He was a different type of player. Mark was extremely athletic and a good fielder. He wasn't a scorer as such. And maybe David's talent won't directly translate into being a good AFL footballer because it's more about athleticism than skills.

"I don't think the AFL would suit David as much as it did Mark. Hopefully it won't even be a debate we're having next year."