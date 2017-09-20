Tyrone SFC tie in Armagh called off

20 September 2017

Tyrone's Darren McCurry scores a penalty past goalkeeper Thomas Mallon of Derry during the 2016 McKenna Cup final at the Athletic Grounds, Armagh.
©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

The historic Tyrone SFC game which was due to be played outside of the county tonight has been postponed due to heavy rain.

The first round clash between Omagh St. Enda's and Ardboe was postponed at the weekend due to a bereavement and refixed for tonight at the Athletic Grounds in Armagh.

With the quarter-finals due for this weekend that meant that floodlights were required for a midweek game and as Omagh could not play a game in their home pitch at Healy Park, a compromise venue was agreed for the Armagh venue.

That game is now postponed due to the heavy rain across Ireland.




