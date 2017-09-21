Footballer of the Year: four, not three up for the award 21 September 2017





The short list for this year’s Footballer of the Year and Young Footballer of the Year awards has been revealed.

These overall awards will be voted on exclusively by inter county players.

Dublin’s James McCarthy and Stephen Cluxton and Mayo’s David Clarke and Andy Moran are the four names in contention.

Normally just three players are nominated but the GAA and GPA said that ‘the decision to settle on a final four was made so as not to prejudice what the final team selection may be.’

It appears that David Clarke was added to the list so that it would not be taken as granted that Stephen Cluxton would get the goalkeeping position on the All Star team. Prior to the final Cluxton was joint 3/1 favourite for FOTY along with Andy Moran while Clarke was priced at 100/1.

Shortlisted for the Young Footballer of the Year prize are Dublin’s Con O’Callaghan, Cork’s Sean Powter and Galway’s Michael Daly.

Footballer of the Year Nominees

Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

James McCarthy (Dublin)

Andy Moran (Mayo)

David Clarke (Mayo)

Young Footballer of the Year Nominees

Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

Seán Powter (Cork)

Michael Daly (Galway)