Harte hopes Clifford stays put 20 September 2017





Kerry's David Clifford celebrates with the All-Ireland MFC trophy.

Amidst all the speculation over Kerry prodigy David Clifford's future, Mickey Harte has reiterated his opposition to the International Rules series between Ireland and Australia.

The Red Hands manager is a long standing critic of the close links between the GAA and the AFL and he told The Irish News: “Young Clifford is a serious talent and I think that it's a serious loss to lose any Gaelic player to Australian Rules.

“I think it's a pity and people say 'well they are going to go there anyway'. If they want to go and it is their decision, that's great, but I don't think we should be giving them a shop window by this continuation of this Compromise Rules or whatever you want to call it stuff...

“That is why they are coming for more of our players.”