Poll: who is your Hurler of the Year for 2017?

20 September 2017

Jamie Barron, Joe Canning, Kevin Moran and Gearoid McInerney.

The nominations are out for the 2017 Hurler of the Year, so who would you pick?

Jamie Barron, Kevin Moran and Joe Canning have been nominated for the award but there is some surprise that Galway's Gearóid McInerney, who was chosen by the RTE Sunday Game panel as their POTY, was not on the shortlist.

We have no such constraints and have included McInerney along with the other three.

Vote now.

 

 



