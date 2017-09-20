GAA President sympathises with family and friends of the late Jimmy Magee 20 September 2017





The late Jimmy Magee.

GAA President Aogán Ó Fearghail has extended his sympathies and those of the GAA to the family and friends of the late Jimmy Magee whose passing was announced this morning.

The legendary sports commentator and broadcaster, who hailed from Co Louth, was a regular at Croke Park and his incredible recollections of All-Ireland winning teams helped earn him the title ‘The Memory Man’.

The GAA President said: “Jimmy’s sad passing represents the end of a golden era in Irish broadcasting and few – if any – will ever come close to reaching the standards he did across so many sports.

“He will be synonymous with RTÉ’s Olympic coverage but he had a deep interest in many sports – not least our own codes. The ‘Jimmy Magee All-Stars’, which involved some of the top names in Gaelic games and were keenly followed by so many with an interest in the GAA.

“He was with us recently in Croke Park on All-Ireland hurling final day and was a regular in our media centre where his presence always brought a smile to those who he encountered.

“Our thoughts are with his family and wide circle of friends and admirers at this difficult time.”