25 years ago today: Donegal reach the promised land 20 September 2017





The 1992 All-Ireland winning Donegal team: Back row, L to R: Matt Gallagher, John Joe Doherty, Noel Hegarty, Gary Walsh, Brian Murray, Barry McGowan, Declan Bonner, Donal Reid. Front row, L to R: Martin McHugh, Joyce McMullan, Manus Boyle, Tony Boyle, Anthony Molloy, Martin Gavigan, James McHugh.

September 20th, 1992 is a day that will live long in the memory of Donegal supporters that were alive to witness the county's first ever Sam Maguire Cup success.

Dublin entered that year's All-Ireland SFC final as red-hot favourites but captain Anthony Molloy and his team-mates had other ideas and registered an 0-18 to 0-14 success.

Donegal captain Anthony Molloy lifts the Sam Maguire Cup. ©INPHO.

Dead-ball specialist Manus Boyle top scored for the winners with 0-9 (four from general play) while Dublin were left to rue a missed 9th minute penalty by Charlie Redmond.

“They played us off the park and full credit to them,” Dublin manager Paddy Cullen conceded shortly after the final whistle.

Donegal manager Brian McEniff celebrates. ©INPHO.

For Cullen's Tir Chonaill counterpart, Brian McEniff, it was a dream come true.

“This victory is not for me,” he said. “I love my county and bringing home the Sam Maguire Cup will be something that I know I will cherish for the rest of my life.”

The 1992 Donegal All-Ireland jubilee team at Croke Park on Sunday. ©INPHO.

Donegal's trail blazers were honoured as the Jubilee team at last Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Mayo and introduced to the sell-out Croke Park prior to throw-in.

The team that lined out on that landmark occasion was: Gary Walsh; Barry McGowan, Matt Gallagher, Noel Hegarty; Donal Reid, Martin Gavigan, John Joe Doherty; Anthony Molloy, Brian Murray; James McHugh, Martin McHugh, Joyce McMullan; Declan Bonner, Tony Boyle, Manus Boyle. Sub: Barry Cunningham.

Youtube credit: PJ's Classic GAA Channel