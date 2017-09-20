"The GAA needs to make an example of Keegan now" 20 September 2017





Mayo's Lee Keegan dejected.

Dublin legend Charlie Redmond has called on the GAA to throw the rule book at Lee Keegan after he was caught throwing a GPS unit in the direction of Dean Rock as he kicked the match-winning free in last Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final.

Writing in The Herald, two-time All-Ireland winner Redmond described the Footballer of the Year's actions as “a new low” and wondered what the reaction would have been if a Dublin player had have been the guilty party.



“For Lee Keegan to take the unit out of its brace and throw it at Dean Rock marks a new low.

“Lee Keegan let himself down and he let Mayo down doing what he did. The GAA needs to make an example of Keegan now.”

Redmond asked: “What would have happened if it was a Dublin player who threw it at Cillian O’Connor?

“Can you imagine the reaction in the media and GAA circles if it was Diarmuid Connolly?”