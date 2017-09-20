"The GAA needs to make an example of Keegan now"

20 September 2017

Mayo's Lee Keegan dejected.
©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Dublin legend Charlie Redmond has called on the GAA to throw the rule book at Lee Keegan after he was caught throwing a GPS unit in the direction of Dean Rock as he kicked the match-winning free in last Sunday's All-Ireland SFC final.

Writing in The Herald, two-time All-Ireland winner Redmond described the Footballer of the Year's actions as “a new low” and wondered what the reaction would have been if a Dublin player had have been the guilty party.

“For Lee Keegan to take the unit out of its brace and throw it at Dean Rock marks a new low.

“Lee Keegan let himself down and he let Mayo down doing what he did. The GAA needs to make an example of Keegan now.”

Redmond asked: “What would have happened if it was a Dublin player who threw it at Cillian O’Connor?

“Can you imagine the reaction in the media and GAA circles if it was Diarmuid Connolly?”

 



