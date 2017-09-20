Fitzmaurice to meet Kerry County Board chairman

20 September 2017

Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

The picture regarding Eamonn Fitzmaurice's future as Kerry senior football manager should become clearer next week.

Radio Kerry is reporting that County Board chairman Tim Murphy is to meet with the 2014 All-Ireland winning manager next week to discuss his plans.

Fitzmaurice still has one year left to run on a two-year term but the disappointing nature of the Kingdom's All-Ireland SFC semi-final replay exit at the hands of Mayo has raised question marks over his tenure.

 

 



