Watch: Noelle Healy features in latest AIG #DublinOurTeam video 20 September 2017





Dublin's Noelle Healy with the Brendan Martin Cup.

©INPHO/Gary Carr. Dublin's Noelle Healy with the Brendan Martin Cup.©INPHO/Gary Carr.

“Physically it’s pretty demanding… it can be anything from 20 to 24 hours at a go. You go home and then you’ve training the next day.”

It’s hard to know how Dublin Ladies footballer Noelle Healy finds the time to balance a career as an anaesthetist and play senior intercounty football, but as she puts it, it’s “a delicate balance”.

Noelle credits the team atmosphere and the lessons she learns on the pitch with her Dublin team mates as the reason she was drawn to anaesthetics, which is why it’s so important to her to combine the two passions in her life.

With the Dublin Ladies Football Team into their fourth All-Ireland final in a row (playing Mayo, this Sunday at 4pm in Croke Park) Noelle will be hoping to add another All-Ireland to her list of great achievements.

