Dublin ladies hope to keep the party going 20 September 2017





Dublin manager Mick Bohan.

Dublin manager Mick Bohan.

by Jackie Cahill

Mick Bohan, who managed Dublin when they lost the 2003 All-Ireland final to Mayo, is hoping that the feel-good factor in the capital can bring a big crowd to Croke Park for next Sunday’s TG4 Ladies decider.

It’s Dublin against Mayo again and there are big links between the male and female squads.

Bohan reflected: “Did you see what our lads did for us yesterday?

“They all told the audience to get their arses in here on Sunday.

“Dean Rock said it, his girlfriend (Niamh McEvoy) is playing.

“Flynner (Paul Flynn) is with Fiona Hudson, Jack McCaffrey’s sister Sarah, Sinead Goldrick is with (Dublin hurler) David Treacy, Aoife Kane is with Con O’Callaghan. Molly Lamb is with Con’s brother.

“Lauren Magee is Johnny’s daughter and Leah Caffrey is John Caffrey’s daughter from the 1983 team.”

“I just think the whole GAA family has been made special by that involvement.”

Flynn, Rock and Cooper were visitors to the ladies’ camp during the summer and Bohan said: “Just having those fellas who are in legendary status all over the city surrounding the camp, the girls are made to feel valued.

“I think that all adds into it. There’s a feel-good factor in the city this week, I think people don’t want the summer to end and don’t want the party to end.

“I do think that’s going to have an effect on the attendances this weekend.”

Dublin will aim for a first Brendan Martin Cup win since 2010 at the weekend – and they’re desperate to avoid a fourth straight final defeat.

But standing in their path is a Mayo side with attacking ace Cora Staunton as the spearhead.

The Carnacon superstar is aiming for a fifth All-Ireland senior medal in what could be her last outing in the green and red.

And when asked if there’s any special plan for Staunton, Bohan laughed: “There is a sniper employed over there!

“Look, Cora has done things in the game that most fellas would dream of doing. “And she is well able to play it, knows how to get her frees, knows how to intimidate referees, knows how to do all the smart things on the field.

“Funny enough, going back to 2003, a girl called Maria Kavanagh marked her that day and Cora didn’t score.

“Can you imagine Mayo won an All-Ireland final with Cora not scoring?

“You would fairly bank on the fact that if you kept her scoreless, you would win the game. I hope she scores everything on Sunday and we win!”