Double blow for Kilkenny's league ambitions 20 September 2017





Kilkenny's Paul Murphy.

Two of Kilkenny's most experienced players will miss next year's Allianz HL Division 1 campaign.

The Kilkenny People reports that All-Stars Paul Murphy and Colin Fennelly will be unavailable to Brian Cody as they are due to travel on an overseas tour of duty to Lebanon in the coming weeks.

Both are members of 3rd Infantry Battalion, 1 Brigade, stationed at Stephens Barracks, Kilkenny.

It is understood that will return in April 2018 ahead of the Leinster SHC.

Meanwhile, Cody and his management team of Michael Dempsey, James McGarry and Derek Lyng are expected to commence preparations for 2018 earlier than usual as there will be no squad holiday over the Christmas period this year.