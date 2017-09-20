Evans to launch All-Ireland Kick Fada 20 September 2017





Newly appointed Wicklow manager John Evans will launch this year All-Ireland Kick Fada competition.

Held in Bray Emmet's GAA grounds annually, the 18th edition of the Kick Fada will take place this Saturday, September 23rd, starting at 1pm.

Evans has accepted the invitation to launch this year's event where there will be a new champion crowned as defending champion Fintan Ruddy is unable to defend his title, due to club commitments.

One of the favourites for this year's title is record holder Damien Sheridan (Longford) who four years ago had an unbeaten kick of 75 metres to win the title.