Give McGrath 'time and space' to make decision, says Moran 20 September 2017





Galway's Cathal Mannion with Kevin Moran of Waterford.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Galway's Cathal Mannion with Kevin Moran of Waterford.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Waterford captain Kevin Moran says manager Derek McGrath should be left alone to decide if he wants to stay on for a fifth year at the helm.

'Hurler of the Year' nominee Moran and McGrath are teaching colleagues in De La Salle College in Waterford city but the manager's future hasn't been a topic of conversation any time they've met up since the disappointing All-Ireland final defeat to Galway.

“I've seen him out and about in the school and things like but, straight up, I wouldn't talk to him about that,” the Deise captain remarked to The Irish Independent.

“Everyone wants their space. We would talk about everything else, hurling or the club or things like that. I'm sure he's the same as we all are, if not more so.

“It's very raw for him, I'm sure. We just have to give him time and space to clear his head. There's plenty of time.”