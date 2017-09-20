Clare and Ballyhale set to renew rivalry in Kilkenny SHC quarter-final 20 September 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Ballyhale Shamrock's Henry Shefflin scores a point despite the attention of Clara's Neal Prendergast during the 2014 Kilkenny SHC final at Nowlan Park.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Clara and Ballyhale Shamrocks will renew their rivalry next weekend following the draw for the Kilkenny senior hurling championship quarter-finals.

Monday night's last-eight draw has pitted 2015 All-Ireland club winners Ballyhale against Clara, who were county champions in the same year.

The sides shared four Tom Walsh Cup titles equally between them from 2012 to 2015 with Ballyhale beating the men in maroon in the 2014 decider.

Elsewhere, reigning champions O'Loughlin Gaels have been drawn against Erin's Own while this year's All-Ireland intermediate winners Carrickshock face James Stephens and Dicksboro meet Mullinavat.

The times and venues for all four quarter-finals have yet to be confirmed, but the games are expected to be played across Saturday, 30 September and Sunday, 1 October.

Kilkenny SHC quarter-final pairings

Carrickshock v James Stephens

O'Loughlin Gaels v Erin's Own

Clara v Ballyhale Shamrocks

Dicksboro v Mullinavat