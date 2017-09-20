Bohan backs clubmate McCaffrey to bounce back from cruciate knee ligament damage 20 September 2017





Dublin's Jack McCaffrey lies down injured.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Dublin's Jack McCaffrey lies down injured.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

by Jackie Cahill

Dublin ladies senior football team manager Mick Bohan has backed Clontarf clubmate Jack McCaffrey to make a full and successful recovery from cruciate knee ligament damage.

Bohan confirmed that McCaffrey, the 2015 Footballer of the Year, sustained the dreaded injury in the early stages of last Sunday’s All-Ireland final victory over Mayo.

McCaffrey looks set to miss Dublin’s 2018 Allianz League campaign – but should return to feature in next summer’s championship.

Bohan, who worked alongside Dublin senior boss Jim Gavin in the U21 and senior grades, revealed: “Jack McCaffrey did his cruciate. Jack did it here on Sunday, it was confirmed yesterday (Monday).

“It’s tough on him, (but) it’s easier having an All-Ireland medal in your pocket and have it done than not have it.”

Bohan added: “He’s in the medical profession so that brings its own discipline.

“He’ll get the best of care under Jim. I thought it was an ankle, I couldn’t believe that he was being taken off and then when I saw it, obviously, I knew it was more than that.”