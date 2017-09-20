'If Diarmuid Connolly threw a GPS there would be people looking to hang him' 20 September 2017





Referee Joe McQuillan awards Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly a late free against Mayo.

by Jackie Cahill

Mick Bohan says there would have been a lynch mob looking for Diarmuid Connolly if the shoe was on the other foot and the ace forward threw a GPS unit at a Mayo free-taker during last Sunday’s All-Ireland final.

“And there is an irony in it, the whole GPS thing with Lee Keegan,” said Dublin ladies football manager Bohan..

“We were laughing earlier. Can you imagine if it was Diarmuid Connolly at the opposite end throwing it?

“There would be people looking to hang him. But Dean (Rock) didn’t flinch, and he had to have seen it (GPS), it came across his eye-line.

“But again, it comes back to situations.

“National league final, he missed a free to level the game and I remember speaking to him a week after it, and he was talking about the position of his shoulder and how he had misjudged the wind (and) that caused the ball to drift right.

“Just how much he was saying to me told me how much he had processed the whole thing – and where he was able to put it

“And you look at that – and you’re not surprised to see it (the match winning All-Ireland free) going over.”