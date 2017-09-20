Good news for Royal County hurling and camogie supporters as final clash avoided 20 September 2017





Cork captain Niamh Ni Chaoimh, referee Liz Dempsey and Meath captain Claire Coffey at the coin toss before the drawn All-Ireland intermediate camogie final at Croke Park.

Meath County Board has avoided a hurling versus camogie clash as it has rescheduled its senior hurling final for Saturday, September 30th.

It was decided at a meeting of Royal County fixture makers last night that the Jubilee Cup decider between holders Kiltale and Kildalkey will be played on Saturday week (4.30pm).

The following day the county's camogie team are scheduled to take on Cork in the All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie final replay at the Gaelic Grounds.

The switching of the hurling final from its original date accomodates any supporters that want to attend both games.

There will be a certain amount of envy in Tyrone ladies football circles at the news as the decision to fix men's club championship games for this Sunday at the same time that the Red Hand ladies will be in All-Ireland final action at Croke Park hasn't gone down well.