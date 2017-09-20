A sad day for Irish sports fans as 'Memory Man' Jimmy Magee dies aged 82 20 September 2017





©INPHO/Morgan Treacy The late Jimmy Magee at the exhibition launch of Ireland's Olympians at the GAA Museum, Croke Park in 2016.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy

Sports fans throughout the country are mourning the passing of legendary RTÉ commentator and journalist Jimmy Magee who has died at the age of 82.

Born in New York, Jimmy was raised in County Louth and was affectionately known as 'the Memory Man' such was his encyclopedic knowledge on all sports.

He joined the national broadcaster in 1956 and his career saw him commentate on 11 Olympic Games and 12 World Cups.

He covered a wide range of sports for RTÉ, including every Olympic Games from 1972 until 2012, and he covered his first World Cup for radio in 1966 which was won by the host nation England.

Magee also commentated on Katie Taylor’s historic gold medal victory at the London 2012 Olympic games for RTÉ.

At the same London Olympics in London, the International Olympic Committee acknowledged Magee's outstanding contribution to sport and presented him with a replica of the Olympic torch.

He also co-hosted the popular quiz show ‘Know Your Sport’ on RTÉ Television alongside George Hamilton from 1987 to 1998.

In 2006 Magee was presented with a PPI Outstanding Achievement Award to mark his 50th year in broadcasting.