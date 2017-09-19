Turnbull suffers cruciate tear 19 September 2017





Cork's Brian Turnbull and Luke Walsh of Dublin.

Cork minor hurling star Brian Turnbull will be sidelined for at least nine months after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament.

Turnbull was one of the stand-out players on the Cork side that won this year's Munster MHC and powered through to an All-Ireland final date with Galway. He registered 1-51 in six championship games with the Rebels, including 1-7 against the Tribesmen at Croke Park.

A dual player, he would almost certainly have progressed onto the Cork U21 side in 2018 but will now by out of action long-term, having sustained the dreaded cruciate injury while training with the Douglas minor footballers last week.