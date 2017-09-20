Hurling All Stars: 14-nominations for champions Galway 20 September 2017





Galway players celebrate with the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Galway’s success in winning league, Leinster and All-Ireland titles has been reflected in the final list of nominations in this year’s PwC All-Star awards.

The release today by the GAA and the GPA of the 45 best hurlers of the 2017 season has yielded 14 nominations in total for Micheál Donoghue’s men after a campaign that saw them win a first All-Ireland senior crown since 1988, as well as the Leinster championship, and the Allianz League title.

As is tradition, the nominations are divided into three goalkeepers, 18 defenders, six midfielders and 18 forwards. It has also been agreed to honour all of those nominated with a specially commissioned certificate of achievement.

The final 15 that make up the PwC All-Star Hurling team of 2017 will be presented with their coveted awards at a gala black tie banquet in Dublin’s Convention Centre on Friday, November 3 - an event to be screened live by RTE TV.

Beaten All-Ireland finalists Waterford have received 11 nominations. The remainder of the breakdown is Cork 8, Tipperary 5, Wexford 4, Kilkenny 2 and Clare 1 with the selections having been voted on by a committee made up of GAA media, and chaired by Uachtarán Chumann Luthchleas Gael, Aogán Ó Fearghail.

The GAA and GPA have announced PwC as the new sponsors of the All-Star awards in an arrangement that will run until 2020 and see the rebranding of the awards under the title of PwC All-Stars.

PwC All-Star Hurling Nominations

GOALKEEPERS

Colm Callanan (Galway), Anthony Nash (Cork), Stephen O’Keeffe (Waterford),

DEFENDERS

Mark Coleman (Cork), Daithí Burke (Galway), Gearóid McInerney (Galway), Padraic Maher (Tipperary), Padraig Mannion (Galway), Noel Connors (Waterford), Tadhg de Búrca (Waterford), Aidan Harte (Galway), Adrian Tuohey (Galway), Darragh Fives (Waterford), Diarmuid O’Keeffe(Wexford), Colm Spillane (Cork), John Hanbury (Galway), Damien Cahalane (Cork), Cillian Buckley (Kilkenny), Conor Gleeson (Waterford), Philip Mahony (Waterford), Matthew O’Hanlon (Wexford)

MIDFIELDERS

David Burke (Galway), Jamie Barron (Waterford), Brendan Maher (Tipperary), Johnny Coen (Galway), Darragh Fitzgibbon (Cork), Lee Chin (Wexford)

FORWARDS

Kevin Moran (Waterford), Joe Canning (Galway), Conor Cooney (Galway), Joseph Cooney (Galway), Patrick Horgan (Cork), Pauric Mahony (Waterford), John McGrath (Tipperary), Michael Walsh (Waterford), Alan Cadogan (Cork), Conor Whelan (Galway) Conor Lehane (Cork), Noel McGrath (Tipperary), TJ Reid (Kilkenny), Austin Gleeson (Waterford), Seamus Callanan (Tipperary), Shane O’Donnell (Clare), Conor McDonald (Wexford), Cathal Mannion (Galway).