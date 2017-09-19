Clifford must get senior call-up - O'Connor 19 September 2017





Kerry's David Clifford celebrates after scoring a goal against Derry.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Kerry U20 manager Jack O'Connor has resigned himself to being without David Clifford next year.

Under new GAA rules, Clifford would be ineligible to feature for the inaugural Kingdom U20 side should he receive a senior call-up and O'Connor believes Eamonn Fitzmaurice is bound to turn to the brilliant Fossa teenager in 2018:

"He has to get a go at it - there's no question about that," he told Radio Kerry. "He'll be a loss to the U20s obviously but I think the Kerry public might demand that he's promoted fairly quickly.

"He'll certainly get a cut at the league and if his trajectory keeps going upwards, he should be a big player for Kerry in the next couple of years. There is no minor in the country that could mark him one on one. That's what Derry tried to do and they paid the ultimate price."