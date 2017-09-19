Ex Cork hurler's amazing endurance feat 19 September 2017





Cork's Paul Tierney and Diarmuid McMahon of Clare during the 2004 NHL Cork's Paul Tierney and Diarmuid McMahon of Clare during the 2004 NHL

Former Cork hurler Paul Tierney has completed the Tor des Géants – a gruelling 330km trail race.

The Blackrock man – who won three SHCs with The Rockies and represented Cork at minor, U21 and senior levels – dealt with soaring temperatures and bitter cold as well as the extraordinary length of the race, which takes place each September in Aosta Valley in Italy.

The race is so demanding that four out of every ten entrants fail to complete it, but Paul came home in 99 hours and in 25th place.

A senior All-Ireland winner with Cork in 2004, Tierney quit hurling in mid-2005 at the age of 23 and has gone on to become a phenomenal long-distance runner, winning the 100-mile Ultra Tour of the Lake District two years ago in a time of 20 hours, 42 minutes and seven seconds.