"The last minute of the game really was appalling" 19 September 2017





Dublin's Dean Rock scores a winning point from a free against Mayo and inset a GPS device which was thrown at him. Dublin's Dean Rock scores a winning point from a free against Mayo and inset a GPS device which was thrown at him.

Paul Kimmage was not impressed by the cynicism evident in the closing stages of Sunday's epic All-Ireland football final.

The straight-talking sports journalist appeared on The Last Word on Today FM yesterday and spoke of his annoyance at how the game concluded:

"I'm never entertained by that," the former professional cyclist stated. "I hate it. That was my one fear coming into the game, there was talk that Mayo needed to get physical with Dublin. The last minute, I thought it was appalling. The last minute of the game really was appalling.

"The kickout, [after] Dean Rock scores. [David] Clarke puts the ball down to kick it out and three of his men are being wrestled to the ground by Dublin players as he is trying to pull this game out of the fire. Now that doesn't happen by chance, that was a cynical act that was planned. It was really awful to see."

Referring to the incident when a GPS tracker was apparently thrown at Rock as he took the winning free, he added: "The mentality to do that, to take something out of your shirt and throw it - where does that come from?".