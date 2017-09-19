New Saffrons boss to be unveiled next week 19 September 2017





Antrim will announce their new senior football manager next Wednesday night.

The Saffrons are in the process of finding a new boss after outing management duo Gearoid Adams and Frank Fitzsimmons quit at the end of the 2017 championship campaign. Their selection sub-committee will reveal their choice at next Monday night's County Board meeting.

Lenny Harbinson, who led St Gall's to the 2010 All-Ireland club title, has been interviewed for the vacant post, as has Armagh's 2002 All-Ireland winner Aidan O'Rourke, who had a stint as Louth manager.

Former Antrim footballer John McKeever is also in the running to take over at the helm for Antrim, who will be in Division Four of the national football league next Spring.