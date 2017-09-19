Mayo "only have themselves to blame" - McGuinness 19 September 2017





A view of the All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Mayo from the Hogan Stand. A view of the All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Mayo from the Hogan Stand.

Jim McGuinness says Mayo's inability to manage the closing stages of the game cost them Sunday's All-Ireland final.

Stephen Rochford's men got themselves into a winning position but were unable to get over the line as Dean Rock's late free handed the Dubs their third successive title:

"Everyone in Croke Park and watching around the world knew that Mayo were poised to win the All-Ireland on Sunday," the former Donegal manager writes in The Irish Times. "They had created their perfect storm and the Sam Maguire was there to be claimed. I am talking both generally about their performance but specifically about that moment when they were two points up after 63 minutes.

"I could feel it as I was watching it in Beijing. You could tell by the atmosphere in the stadium and the faces in the crowd. There was a kind of realisation – a dawning – that they were witnessing history in the making.

"But 15 minutes later, Stephen Cluxton was lifting the cup and Mayo were devastated: runners-up again. They had lost by a point – again – and there were no words. I couldn’t believe it and still can’t. And much as we all admire this Mayo group, the bitter truth is that they have only themselves to blame."