DUP MP congratulates GAA club 19 September 2017





DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly sent a message of congratulations to her local GAA club at the weekend.

Carryduff ladies are located within Emma's South Belfast constituency and they made a major breakthrough on September 9th by collecting their first-ever Down senior county title.

On Friday night, the DUP MP took to social media to offer her congratulations, tweeting: "Breaking new ground with this win! Congratulations to Carryduff ladies GAC last week".