DUP MP congratulates GAA club

19 September 2017

Carryduff ladies celebrate with the Down SFC Cup

DUP MP Emma Little-Pengelly sent a message of congratulations to her local GAA club at the weekend.

Carryduff ladies are located within Emma's South Belfast constituency and they made a major breakthrough on September 9th by collecting their first-ever Down senior county title.

On Friday night, the DUP MP took to social media to offer her congratulations, tweeting: "Breaking new ground with this win! Congratulations to Carryduff ladies GAC last week".




Most Read Stories

Rock's fears for MDMA

Rochford's regrets

Mayo "only have themselves to blame" - McGuinness

DUP MP congratulates GAA club

Poll: who is your Footballer of the Year for 2017?

Rock hopes girlfriends can complete double for Dubs


Android app on Google Play