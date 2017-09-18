Huge crowd turns out at Smithfield to welcome Dublin 18 September 2017





The All-Ireland winning Dublin senior football reception in Smithfield Square ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne The All-Ireland winning Dublin senior football reception in Smithfield Square ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne

All-Ireland champions Dublin were welcomed by a sea of blue as thousands of fans came out to hail the three-in-a-row winning players.

Jim Gavin and his team were given a reception by Lord Mayor Mícheál Mac Donncha with Marty Morrissey interviewing players in front of the massive home crowd.

In Castlebar earlier this evening upwards on 7,000 Mayo fans welcomed their team to MacHale Park.