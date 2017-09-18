HS football team of the week 18 September 2017





The Dublin players stand for the national anthem before their side's All-Ireland SFC final clash against Mayo at Croke Park.

©INPHO/James Crombie. The Dublin players stand for the national anthem before their side's All-Ireland SFC final clash against Mayo at Croke Park.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The match certainly lived up to the occasion as Dublin edged out Mayo in a thrilling Sam Maguire Cup decider. Here's our team of the week...

1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)



The Dublin captain's kick-out strategy was, uncharacteristically, wayward early on but normal service was soon restored and he also pulled off a fine save to deny Jason Doherty.





2. Philly McMahon (Dublin)



Had his hands full with Cillian O'Connor but McMahon is nothing if not stubborn and stuck gamely to his task throughout the 77 minutes.



3. Cian O'Sullivan (Dublin)



An intelligent reader of the game with strong positioning sense, the Kilmacud Crokes star is tailor-made for the role of sweeper.





4. Keith Higgins (Mayo)



Another heart-breaking Croke Park outing for the Ballyhaunis dynamo who, once again, proved that he is one of the outstanding defenders of the modern era.



5. Lee Keegan (Mayo)



The 'Footballer of the Year' completely outplayed Ciaran Kilkenny and got forward to kick an inspirational second-half goal.





6. Chris Barrett (Mayo)



Enjoyed an outstanding game in the heart of the Mayo defence and would have been the front runner for the 'man-of-the-match' accolade had the Connacht side managed to end their drought.



7. Jonny Cooper (Dublin)



The Dublin defensive unit was put to the pin of its collar but Cooper & Co came good in the end.





8. Tom Parsons (Mayo)



The hard-working Parsons was particularly effective in the first-half but his influence waned after the resumption.



9. James McCarthy (Dublin)



A 'man-of-the-match' performance from the all-action Ballymun Kickhams star who kicked two vital second-half points.





10. Kevin McLoughlin (Mayo)



The industrious half-forward put his shoulder to the wheel and sent over two points but left GAA headquarters empty handed.



11. Aidan O'Shea (Mayo)



No finger of blame for Mayo's defeat can be pointed in the direction of the Breaffy clubman who emptied the tank for his county's cause.





12. Paul Mannion (Dublin)



The nimble-footed Mannion came good in the second-half and found the target with two crucial points.



13. David Clifford (Kerry Minors)



The future of Kerry football is in safe hands if their minor captain's displays are anything to go by - he shot a jaw-dropping 4-4 against Derry.





14. Andy Moran (Mayo)



The evergreen Moran sent over three points and laid a goal on a plate for Lee Keegan before his departure and will feature prominently in the 'Footballer of the Year' permutations.



15. Dean Rock (Dublin)



The 2017 final will be remembered for Rock's match-winning free but he contributed a total of 0-7 (four from play) to his team's match winning tally.



