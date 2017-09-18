1.3m people watched Rock win All-Ireland for the Dubs on RTÉ2 18 September 2017





©INPHO/James Crombie. Dublin's Dean Rock kicks the winning point during the All-Ireland SFC final clash against Mayo at Croke Park.©INPHO/James Crombie.

Dublin’s nail-biting win over Mayo in yesterday’s All Ireland Senior Football final drew an average audience of 1,137.500 to RTÉ2’s live coverage of the game making it the number one programme for the year so far.

80.65% of all those watching TV at the time were tuned-in to The Sunday Game Live on RTÉ2.

The TV audience peaked at over 1.3 million people as Dean Rock pointed the winning free for Dublin (17:11) sealing a first three-in-a-row for the Dubs since the 1920s.

Yesterday's All-Ireland Football final also saw the highest volume of live streams for any football final ever on RTÉ Player and also the strongest volume of live streams for any Sunday Game Live ever.

Total live streams reached 107,451 which includes 2,379 live streams of the Irish commentary version