Pics: Dublin bring Sam to Crumlin Children's Hospital 18 September 2017





Molly Brown (aged 6 months) from Donabate sits in the Sam Maguire Cup alongside Milana Commons (aged 2) and Matthew O'Donoghue (aged 1) from Dundrum with his mother Rachel during the All-Ireland champions visit to Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin.

©INPHO/Morgan Treacy. Molly Brown (aged 6 months) from Donabate sits in the Sam Maguire Cup alongside Milana Commons (aged 2) and Matthew O'Donoghue (aged 1) from Dundrum with his mother Rachel during the All-Ireland champions visit to Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin.©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

There was great excitement in Our Lady's Children's Hospital, Crumlin this morning when the triumphant Dublin footballers paid a special visit with the Sam Maguire Cup.

Manager Jim Gavin, man of the match James McCarthy, Philly McMahon, Michael Fitzsimons and several other members of the Dublin squad posed for photographs with some of the young patients, their parents and staff ahead of this evening's celebrations in Smithfield.

The Dublin players with the Sam Maguire Cup arrive at the hospital. ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Zoe Lonergan from Rathfarnham and James McCarthy. ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

4-year-old Jayden McKiernan from Clondalkin with Michael Fitzsimons, Philly McMahon, Brian Howard, Eoin Murchan, and Mark Schutte. ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

Dublin manager Jim Gavin and 2-year-old Milana Commons. ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

10-year-old Kate and 7-year-old Tom Healy from Castlebar with the Sam Maguire Cup and the Dublin players. ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

4-year-old Cathal Downey from Kildare plays football with Philly McMahon. ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

5-year-old Lacey Robinson from Clondalkin with Mark Schutte and Michael Fitzsimons. ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.

6-month-old baby Molly Brown from Donabate sits in the Sam Maguire Cup. ©INPHO/Morgan Treacy.