Tyrone ladies up in arms over fixture clash 18 September 2017





A general view of a Tyrone flag.

©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. A general view of a Tyrone flag.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Tyrone ladies football chairperson Donna McCrory has hit out at the decision to fix men's club championship games for next Sunday when the Red Hand ladies are going for All-Ireland glory at Croke Park.

The Greencastle v Omagh / Ardboe and Errigal v Carrickmore SFC quarter-finals are among the club games set to clash with the Tyrone ladies' All-Ireland intermediate final against Tipperary.

McCrory described the scheduling of the club games as showing "disregard and disrespect to footballers from our county, our clubs, parishes and communities, as they play on the biggest stage in the All-Ireland final," and has urged clubs to object to the situation.

"It is with regret, that we note, the Tyrone CCC have opted to fix several Tyrone championship games on Sunday, 24 September, the same day our senior ladies, representing our county, face Tipperary in an All-Ireland final at Croke Park," McCrory stated in an email sent to clubs.

"Clubs with several representatives on the squad are being asked to play their championship games, despite those same clubs taking supporters to the game at Croke Park.

"This is such disregard and disrespect to footballers from our county, our clubs, parishes and communities, as they play on the biggest stage in the All-Ireland final.

"We point out to you that the Tyrone ladies confirmed squad lists to the Tyrone CCC so clubs would not be expected to have to choose who to support, we requested that the clubs represented in the squad would not be asked to play on Sunday. This was not adhered to.

"We ask our clubs in the county to contact the Tyrone CCC to object to these games going ahead and appeal for common sense."