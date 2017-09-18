Mayo team scheduled to arrive at Elverys MacHale Park at 4.45pm 18 September 2017





©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Mayo fans look on during the All-Ireland SFC final clash against Dublin at Croke Park.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Mayo GAA are calling on the county's loyal legion of supporters to turn out in force to welcome home Stephen Rochford and his valiant players this evening.

Below are the details for the defeated All-Ireland finalists homecoming event:

2.00pm – Mayo Senior Football Teams depart Dublin for Mayo by Train

3.30pm – Gates open at Elverys MacHale Park

4.45pm – Mayo Senior Football Team expected to arrive at Elverys MacHale Park

Once the gates of Elverys MacHale Park open at 4.00pm there will be a full programme of entertainment for the evening with live performances from local musicians.

There will be no access to the train station area when the teams arrive and once they have all departed the train they will be immediately transported to Elverys MacHale Park.

Once the teams are presented on the stage in Elverys MacHale Park there will be a number of short speeches by local dignitaries which will then be followed by speeches from members of the team.

Important Information to Note



- Patrons are asked to please arrive early as large crowds with many kids are expected to attend.

- It is paramount that patrons co-operate with the stewards and local authorities with their instructions.

- No Alcohol will be permitted in the grounds of Elverys MacHale Park.

- There will be a traffic management plan and diversions in place in conjunction with the local authorities in and around Castlebar. Also, there will be No parking at Elverys MacHale Park.

- There will be no interaction with members of the teams during this event.