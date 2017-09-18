Dublin and Mayo dominate Sunday Game Team of the Year 18 September 2017





Dublin's James McCarthy, John Small and Brian Howard celebrate after their side's All-Ireland SFC final victory over Mayo at Croke Park.

The 2017 Sunday Game Football Team Of The Year is almost entirely made up of players from Dublin and Mayo.

The All-Ireland finalists have seven players each, with Kerry's Paul Geaney being the only player outside of the two to gain inclusion. The panel, which comprised Joe Brolly, Colm O'Rourke, Kevin McStay, Tomas O Se, Colm Cooper, Dessie Dolan and Ciaran Whelan, also selected Dublin's James McCarthy as their Footballer of The Year on last night's show.

The 2017 Sunday Game Football Team Of The Year is:

1. Stephen Cluxton (Dublin)

2. Mick Fitzsimons (Dublin)

3. Cian O’Sullivan (Dublin)

4. Keith Higgins (Mayo)

5. Colm Boyle (Mayo)

6. Chris Barrett (Mayo)

7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)

8. Tom Parsons (Mayo)

9. James McCarthy (Dublin)

10. Kevin McLoughlin (Mayo)

11. Aidan O’Shea (Mayo)

12. Con O’Callaghan (Dublin)

13. Paul Mannion (Dublin)

14. Paul Geaney (Kerry)

15. Andy Moran (Mayo)