Rock hopes girlfriends can complete double for Dubs 18 September 2017





Dublin duo Dean Rock and Niamh McEvoy. Dublin duo Dean Rock and Niamh McEvoy.

Dublin and Mayo will return to Croke Park next Sunday to do battle for the All-Ireland ladies football title.

And Dean Rock, whose injury-time free secured a three-in-a-row of Sam Maguires for the Dublin men yesterday, is hoping his girlfriend Niamh McEvoy can help the ladies to complete a famous double for the Dubs. Paul Flynn's other half Fiona Hudson and Con O'Callaghan's girlfriend Aoife Kane are also expected to feature for the Jackies, who are aiming to make amends for their defeats to Cork in the last three Brendan Martin Cup deciders.

"Niamh is playing next week against Mayo," Rock told RTÉ's Marty Morrissey at the Dublin team hotel (Gibson Hotel) this morning.

"Hopefully they get the job done. Paul Flynn's girlfriend Fiona (Hudson) and Con O'Callaghan's girlfriend Aoife Kane are involved too. Hopefully they perform and get a great win."