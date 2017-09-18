Dublin's 'homecoming' details revealed 18 September 2017





Dublin fans wait on their heroes at the 2016 All-Ireland final homecoming in the Smithfield Plaza.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Dublin fans wait on their heroes at the 2016 All-Ireland final homecoming in the Smithfield Plaza.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Thousands of Dublin fans are expected to throng Smithfield Square this evening for the 'homecoming' of the 2017 All-Ireland football champions.

Dublin City Council will host the event at 6.30pm. The Council is asking people to use public transport when travelling to and from the event, which is a family-friendly, alcohol-free event.

Dublin supporters have been advised that the Smithfield Luas Stop may be closed between 6pm and 8pm, but the Four Courts and Museum stops will remain open during this time.

Meanwhile, the homecoming for the victorious Kerry minor footballers will take place in Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney at 5.30pm.