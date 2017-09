GAA tweets of the week 18 September 2017





A view of the All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Mayo from the Hogan Stand. A view of the All-Ireland SFC final between Dublin and Mayo from the Hogan Stand.

Dublin's three-in-a-row celebrations in full flow, more final heartbreak for unlucky Mayo and the outrageously talented David Clifford...

Howiye Sam @ Croke Park https://t.co/MhB6Imsq64 — Cian O'Sullivan (@CianOSull88) September 17, 2017

Hopefully Keegan got his GPS back after the game to check out his running stats pic.twitter.com/AnWfq6XWXZ — Simon Lambert (@SLambert14) September 17, 2017

Still out partying never mind the players putting the celebration trophy in the bag with sober Jeff pic.twitter.com/5JCpAHDP0D — Chris Kamara (@chris_kammy) September 17, 2017

What a group of men. Proud to be a Dub — Tomás Quinn (@mossyquinn) September 17, 2017

Fuckin dubs — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) September 17, 2017

Well done to Jim, his backroom team and the that unbelievable squad of players. 3 in a row is an incredible achievement #gaa #DUBvMAY — EamonFennell (@EamonFennell) September 17, 2017

Yet again well done to the super Dubs, Respect to the Mayo lads . Great match ! Sam stay home #Class! — Paul McGrath (@Paulmcgrath5) September 17, 2017

Heartbreaking for Mayo....but you've got to admire Dublin #3inarow #AllIrelandChampions — AP McCoy (@AP_McCoy) September 17, 2017

Jack McCaffrey is certainly enjoying the win !! Gas man — Marc Ó Sé (@osemarc2) September 17, 2017

Jack McCaffrey...brilliant — Emmett McGuckin (@EmmettMcGuckin) September 17, 2017

Think Jack McCaffrey has had a few sherries in the Gibson! — Barry Cahill (@barrycahilldub) September 17, 2017

Jim Gavin and Stephen Cluxton somewhat overshadowed by a celebratory Jack McCaffrey #RTEgaa #SundayGame pic.twitter.com/xjfVtfrON8 — The Sunday Game (@TheSundayGame) September 17, 2017

Jack McCaffrey enjoys a Pint!!! — Paddy O'Rourke (@PaORourke89) September 17, 2017

Give it a rest tonight would ya.. https://t.co/U4ukaTMXmk — Alan Brogan (@alanbrogan13) September 17, 2017

Obviously completely biased but real tough calls for Colm & Petie on #SundayGame team of the year. — Sean Cavanagh (@SeanCavanagh14) September 17, 2017

Barrett man of the match for me today. Doesn't always go to the losing side but his tackling & leadership was sublime. Andy Moran is my POTY — Steven McDonnell (@StevenMcD13) September 17, 2017

Fair play to Dublin. James Mc MOTM & POTY #3inrow — Colm O Neill (@crossbar13) September 17, 2017

The GAA is safe when Clifford and O Callaghan are the future of our sports! Some talents! pic.twitter.com/h9eQs009mv — Mark McHugh (@MarkMcHugh1) September 17, 2017

Dean Rock man of the match all day long. Outstanding. — paul galvin (@pgal10) September 17, 2017

Dean rock has to get it .... only for him they were goosed — Michael Fennelly (@MFennellyKK) September 17, 2017

Andy Moran has to get Player of the Year — Emlyn Mulligan (@emlynmulligan) September 17, 2017

Awe the dubs — padraic maher (@podzo21) September 17, 2017

Absolutely gutted for those Mayo players! #DublinVsMayo — Mark Poland (@polie11) September 17, 2017

The only reason behind Dublin winning was bringing on the best footballer in Ireland in Diarmuid Connolly! Heartbreak for Mayo #GameChanger — Shane Walsh (@shane147walsh) September 17, 2017

Pat Spillane can't control himself looking at Diarmuid Connolly in a sleeveless top #mancrush #sundaygame #DUBvMAYO — Damien Comer (@DamoComer) September 17, 2017

Connolly warming up in a singlet! #gunshow — Darragh Foley (@Dfoley9) September 17, 2017

Ah here for god sake!!!! pic.twitter.com/3khOPeVIny — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) September 17, 2017

David Clifford is unbelievable wow #goalsforfun — caolan mooney (@caolanmooney) September 17, 2017

Tellin ye one thing David Clifford is a poor footballer..... if your genuinely blind my god #GOAT — AussieGleeson (@AussieGleeson) September 17, 2017

Well done @Kerry_Official minors! 4 in a row achieved, we know they've a star man but it's by no means a one man team. Quality all over. — Darran O'Sullivan (@Darransull86) September 17, 2017

David Clifford aside, very impressive performance by Kerry minors. — Bryan Sheehan (@BryanSheehan9) September 17, 2017

One of the most impressive things about David Clifford's display is the amount of pressure he was under coming into the game. #classact — David Moran (@D1Moran) September 17, 2017