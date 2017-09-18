Garda helicopter captured amazing aerial shot of Croker yesterday 18 September 2017





Dublin manager Jim Gavin has a selfie taken with members of the Air Corps, including Capt Sean McCarthy, Cmdt Frank Byrne and Capt Enda Walsh, who flew over Croke Park before the All-Ireland SFC final clash with Mayo.

The Garda Air Support Unit took this stunning aerial photograph of Croke Park just moments before the start of the All-Ireland football final.

Five jets from the Air Corps flew over the packed stadium towards the end of Amhrán na bhFiann, adding to the sense of occasion.