Garda helicopter captured amazing aerial shot of Croker yesterday

18 September 2017

Dublin manager Jim Gavin has a selfie taken with members of the Air Corps, including Capt Sean McCarthy, Cmdt Frank Byrne and Capt Enda Walsh, who flew over Croke Park before the All-Ireland SFC final clash with Mayo.
©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

The Garda Air Support Unit took this stunning aerial photograph of Croke Park just moments before the start of the All-Ireland football final.

Five jets from the Air Corps flew over the packed stadium towards the end of Amhrán na bhFiann, adding to the sense of occasion. 

 




Gavin was back to the day job this morning


