McErlain rues bad start 18 September 2017





Kerry's David Clifford celebrates after scoring a goal against Derry.

Derry minor boss Damian McErlain admitted that his side never recovered from David Clifford's goal straight from the throw-in.

Clifford went on to terrorise the Derry defence, finishing with an incredible tally of 4-4, as Kerry completed a four-in-a-row of All-Ireland minor football titles in a canter.

"Losing the early goal was tough," McErlain told the Irish News.

"All along the aim was to take Kerry on, press up on them and see what they would do attacking-wise and there was nothing to suggest we couldn't do that leading up to the match, but Kerry played very well today.

"An early goal would've been a target of ours, but they're a serious side, seriously athletic as well as being good footballers and we struggled to contain them all over the pitch."

The newly-appointed Oak Leaf senior manager added: "Clifford's a serious talent, but they had some tremendous players running off the shoulder as well. We failed to contain that, but the boys tried manfully and kept going right until the end."